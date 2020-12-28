'What did I do wrong?" quote of the year

In this Oct 16 file photo, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha talks to reporters at Government House. His quote from that day — "I won't quit...What did I do wrong?" — has been selected quote of the year by Government House reporters. (Government House photo)

The Prayut Chan-o-cha-led government is "very ku" (borrowing a lot) while "I won't quit...what did I do wrong?" is the quote of the year, according to Government House reporters.

The nicknames for the government and cabinet ministers were released on Monday, a day after parliament reporters revealed the monikers they chose for the House and Senate, as well as their members.

Government: Very 'ku'

The government's nickname this year is self-explanatory. Ku means borrowing and this government has borrowed record sums to revive the Covid-19-hit economy.

"While the situation has not returned to normal, it's better than several countries although its performance has not yet reached the "very good" level," read the description that came with the nickname announcement.

Prayut Chan-o-cha: "Too mai roo lom"

The prime minister was awarded the nickname Too mai roo lom. Too is his nickname and the words that follow rhyme with a local liquor brand do mai roo lom which literally means "stand tall and never fall."

"It shows how the prime minister continues to stand and keep his seat in the face of numerous problems, political hurdles and rallies seeking to unseat him."



Prawit Wongsuwon: "Pom mai roo roei"

The moniker for the deputy prime minister, which rhymes with Gen Prayut's, refers to his nickname Pom and the Thai name of gomphrena or globe amaranth, a local flower known for its exceptionally long blooming time.

"At 75, the Big Brother of the three Ps [Gen Prawit, Gen Prayut and Gen Anupong "Pok" Paochinda] continues to work alongside his brothers. He even extended his reach to lead Palang Pracharath (PPRP), the core coalition party.

"Like the flower, he blooms for a long time and never withers. Besides, mai roo [I don't know] is a standard phrase he uses when asked by reporters about most things."



Wissanu Krea-ngam: Haiter service

The deputy prime minister's nickname refers to a well-known local brand of bleach.

"The outstanding quality of Mr Wissanu is he can always find an answer to every problem faced by any cabinet minister by expertly exploiting a legal loophole.

"Like the famous bleach brand, he can cleanse any dirt and whitewash anything. The price to pay, however, is that after being bleached, the fabric loses its durability and sheen, which eventually tarnishes the reputation of the government."



Anutin Charnvirakul: "Thinner"

The public health minister earned the nickname that refers to a substance which affects the nerves and causes delusion when inhaled.

"The symptoms are consistent with his actions and speeches which sometimes backfire on himself, the government and his own credibility. Examples are when he said he did not welcome some tourists in Thailand or when he engaged in a heated exchange with medical professionals, creating unncessary dramas in social media.



Jurin Lasanavisit: "Chao sai, bai claim"

It does not escape the reporters that the commerce minister is often late at meetings. He also remains tightlipped on issues that might adversely affect himself or his Democrat Party. However, for issues that potentially boosts his popularity, he is exceptionally quick to claim the credit. Hence the nickname, which means "late in the morning, claim [credit] in the afternoon".



Santi Prompat: Outstanding at Finance

The deputy finance minister has yet to reach the star — the finance minister post. Even though the position was reshuffled twice this year, he remained off the radar despite his show of dedication to the PPRP and his readiness to lead.



Saksiam Chidchob: "Saksabai Sai Kieo"

The moniker refers to the Green Line (sai kieo in Thai) and several projects under the supervision of the transport minister which are in conflict with the works of other agencies. Yet the prime minister's support for him remains unwavering. His role in the Bhumjaithai party is also easy, with the backing and protection from his brother Newin.



Buddhipongse Punnakanta: PangPORN

The nickname is a combination of pang (destroy or collapse in Thai) and PORN, short for PornHub. It refers to the digital economy and society minister's failure to do what he was assigned to — blocking local access to online content deemed detrimental to the government and national security. His recent effort to shut down the porn website drew protests, much criticism and earned him the nickname.



Nataphol Teepsuwan: Muted whistle

The nickname for the education minister links to his role when he was a co-leader of the People's Democratic Reform Committee.

Back then, with a whistle hanging down on his neck, he led the successful rallies to unseat the Yingluck Shinawatra government and to call for a military coup.

The nickname refers to his failure to make any meaningful change at the "Grade-A" ministry, leading to students' rallies to remove him as the minister.



Narumol Pinyosinwat: Triathlon champion

The deputy labour minister is viewed as the champion of sports since she multi-tasked as a minister and treasurer of PPRP.

She is seen as an expert in using connections. A former protege of former deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak, she was accused of being ungrateful when she left his wing to join PPRP. Despite criticism, she ploughed on until she became a minister, a rare feat for a first-time MP.

Quote of the year: 'I won't quit..what did I do wrong?'

The well-known phrase was uttered by Gen Prayut when he took questions during a briefing at Government House, surrounded by cabinet ministers, on Oct 16. In the wake of escalating youth-led protests, which demanded his resignation, a reporter asked him: "Do you plan to resign?"

Parliament reporters on Sunday also gave nicknames to MPs and senators. Among them are:

House of Representative: 'Pluak jom plak'

The reporters compares MP to pluak or termites who are supposed to work hard as a team. The reality, however, is they have been fighting for power and destroying their opponents. As times goes by, they are lost and cannot get back to their intended roles of brainstorming solutions and solving people's problems.

Senate: House of parasites

Like the animal, the appointed upper house not only produces no substantial work, it also undermines the legislative branch by trying to block constitutional amendments.



Chaun Leekpai: Headmaster with a broken cane

Despite the repeated warnings of rules by the House speaker and Parliament president, MPs and senators keep ignoring him, as reflected in the lack of quorum at several meetings.



Pornpetch Wichitchonchai: 'Hua tor' waiting for order

The Senate speaker and Parliament vice-president could barely keep order at joint sittings of both houses. He became hua tor (stump in Thai) which everyone ignored. At senate meetings, he also let some senators dominate agendas.

Sompong Amornvivat: 'Sutin Klangsaeng?'

The nickname shows how the opposition leader and Pheu Thai party leader allowed another MP of his own party to outshine him during debates.

Star the year: Sutin Klangsaeng

The chairman of the opposition whip and Pheu Thai MP for Mahasarakham won the nickname for his debate skills.

Shooting star of the year: Visan TechaTeerawat

The Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Rai earned the nickname after he slashed his arm during a debate in protest against violence during a crackdown on demonstrators.

The reporters also noted Mongkolkit Suksintaranon, leader of a microparty, deserves special mention for changing camps between the coalition and the opposition multiple times.

Match of the year: Sira Janejaka vs Mongkolkit Suksintaranon

During a debate, Mr Mongkolkit called for the prime minister to resign because he could not maintain order in the wake of protests. Mr Sira, a PPRP MP for Bangkok, held a briefing accusing Mr Mongkolkit of trying to extort money. Mr Mongkolkit wrote on Facebook he would "remove all his teeth" if he met Mr Sira. They later met and Mr Chuan ordered a stop to their squabble.

Event of the year: Constitutional amendment

Both houses voted to accept the a bill submitted by coalition parties and another by Pheu Thai, but not the version proposed by iLaw on behalf of almost 100,000 people supported by youth-led protesters. This means the ongoing political conflicts would remain unresolved.

Quote of the year: 'It's flour'

"What New South Wales drug authorities claimed to be 3.2kg of heroin is in fact flour," Capt Thamanat Prompow said during a debate on his qualifications on Feb 27.