Pheu Thai's house-cleaning

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan talks on the phone at Pheu Thai Party HQ in this March 24, 2019 photo. She has since quit the party. (Photo by Patipat Janthong)

5The main opposition Pheu Thai Party underwent restructuring meant to sort out internal conflicts although it has failed to keep some heavyweights, most notably party chief strategist Sudarat Keyuraphan.

She resigned from the party's strategy committee in September before quitting Pheu Thai on Nov 30.

Other Pheu Thai stalwarts -- Pokin Polakul, Watana Muangsook and Pongsakorn Annanopporn who were not MPs -- also quit along with her.

Pheu Thai leader Sompong Amornvivat previously set up 11 committees responsible for various tasks. Some committee members are former executives of the now-defunct Thai Rak Thai and People Power Parties.

A political affairs panel was also put under Chaikasem Nitisiri, the former justice minister and a key party member, which supplanted the strategy committee.

The rift began in October when a new Pheu Thai executive board began omitting her closest aides from working committees, reducing her influence in the party.

Pheu Thai sources said she left because she did not see eye to eye with the new party executives.

The sources also said those in power in Pheu Thai were not happy about Khuying Sudarat campaigning for Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) chairman election candidates who reportedly did not have party support.

The 59-year-old previously confirmed she was looking to establish a new party after severing ties with Pheu Thai.

However, another source said Khunying Sudarat was unlikely to switch camps. "Even though she quit the party, we are still in the democratic camp," the source said, referring to opposition alliance led by Pheu Thai.

On Dec 28, she reportedly registered Thai Srang Thai (National Building Party) with the Election Commission. Once the new party is formally approved, it will convene a general assembly to select an executive board, according to a Pheu Thai source.

Observers also believe the new party under Khunying Sudarat's leadership could be part of a strategy known as taek bank pan, or the concept of "breaking a 1,000-baht note into smaller denominations".

The strategy is believe to have been adopted by ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra. The name refers to the role of smaller parties which support Pheu Thai during elections. The parties are likened to 'small branches' waiting to form a government post-election with the large party they originally broke away from.