Prayut survives legal challenges

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha looks set to stay for the long haul after surviving three legal challenges. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha looks set to stay for the long haul after surviving three legal challenges which threatened to torpedo his premiership.

On Dec 2, all nine Constitutional Court judges found Gen Prayut not guilty of occupying an army residence after he retired from the armed forces.

The issue was brought to the court by the opposition, which argued that there is a conflict of interest in allowing Gen Prayut to continue staying in army housing as premier.

According to the court, his occupancy was allowed under a 2005 army regulation, which lets army chiefs stay on base after they retire if they continue to serve the country well.

Gen Prayut moved into the house at the 1st Infantry Regiment base on Phahon Yothin Road in Bangkok shortly after he became army chief in 2010, the army said.

The court said the regulation came into effect before Gen Prayut became army chief, and other former army commanders have also received the same benefit.

Prior to this, the prime minister had survived two other legal challenges to his premiership.

On Sept 11 last year, the Constitutional Court rejected a petition lodged by the Ombudsman about the incomplete oath of office recited by Gen Prayut before His Majesty the King at his swearing-in ceremony on July 16. The court unanimously resolved that it didn't have the authority to weigh in on the matter.

Seven days later, the court ruled that Gen Prayut, as the chief of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), was not a state official -- a decision that cemented his position as prime minister. The ruling was made in response to a petition from opposition parties.

They argued that Gen Prayut, in his capacity as chief of the now-defunct NCPO, was a state official -- as such, he was not eligible to hold the post of prime minister after last year's election.

The court said the position of the NCPO chief came to be as the result of the seizure of power by coup-makers in 2014, and as the post was not under the command or supervision of the state, Gen Prayut was not a state official.