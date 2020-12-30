It is often said that Thailand resolves around political events. Here are the five most dynamic and attention-grabbing stories — the youth-led, anti-government protests, the Future Forward Party's spectacular fall, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha surviving the Constitutional Court's rulings that threatened to deliver the death warrant on his premiership, the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections held for the first time in six years and the internal turbulence experienced by the main opposition Pheu Thai Party — which have left their mark this year, writes Aekarach Sattaburuth

Anti-government protesters, most of whom were students, fill Ngam Wong Wan and Phahon Yothin roads at Kasetsart intersection in Bangkok on Oct 19. Varuth Hirunyatheb

After about five months of street rallies, leaders of the anti-government movement now face multiple charges brought against them by police, including violations under Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law.

The demonstrations began in July, initially pushing for three demands -- constitutional amendments, dissolution of the House and an end to the harassment of government critics. The protest movement originally called itself the Free People group before renaming itself many times.

On Aug 3, protest leader and lawyer Arnon Nampa created a stir when he raised the monarchy reform issue at a rally near the Democracy Monument.

At another rally at Thammasat University's Rangsit campus on Aug 10, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, a co-leader of the protest, read out a set of 10 demands for reform of the monarchy. The incident shocked many and people began to accuse the protesters of crossing the line.

The protest group then held a rally at Sanam Luang on Sept 19-20 before the movement rechristened itself as "the Khana Ratsadon (People's group) 2020," which was later renamed the Ratsadon group.

On Oct 14, the group held a gathering at the Democracy Monument before marching to Government House, pressing for monarchy reform and the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha among other demands.

That day, the royal motorcade of Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti passed along Phitsanulok Road, which was cordoned off by security officers to stop protesters.

However, many protesters got through, and many were seen flashing the three-finger salute as her motorcade passed. Gen Prayut then declared a state of emergency.

On Oct 16, protesters gathered near Pathumwan intersection before police used water cannon to disperse them. On Oct 26, demonstrators rallied at the German embassy in Bangkok where they highlighted monarchy reform. His Majesty the King travels to Germany from time to time.

After parliament rejected a charter amendment bill sponsored by the Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw) group on Nov 18, protesters converged at the Ratchaprasong intersection before moving on to the national police headquarters nearby.

On Nov 19, Gen Prayut declared that all laws, including Section 112 on lese majeste in the Criminal Code, would be enforced against protesters who broke them.

From then on, several protest leaders were charged with violations of Section 112. As of Dec 5, at least 17 of them were summoned to answer charges, including Parit Chiwarak, Panupong Jadnok, Ms Panusaya, and Mr Arnon.