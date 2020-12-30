Thanathorn's mother accused of forest encroachment

Adisorn Nutdamrong, director-general of the Forest Department, at a press conference at the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

The chief of the Royal Forest Department on Wednesday told police that the mother of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party, illegally occupies about 3,000 rai of forest land in Ratchaburi province.

Director-general Adisorn Nutdamrong said land use and land possession documents for 77 blocks in the name of Somporn Juangroongruangkit, totalling 3,098 rai, were inside forest reserves on the left bank of the Pachi River.

The director-general asked the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division to prosecute Mrs Somporn, president and CEO of the Thai Summit Group.

The department had investigated after receiving complaints from Palang Pracharath Party MP for Ratchaburi Pareena Kraikupt and local people who had applied for community forest land right documents, he said.

In November, Ms Pareena was indicted in a 711-rai forest encroachment case in Ratchaburi's Chom Bung district.

The firebrand MP was earlier involved in a public slanging match with former Future Forward spokesperson Pannika Wannich and was sued by Future Forward for linking the party to the Bangkok bombings in August 2019.