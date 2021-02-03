Dozens of MPs ready to grill Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a no-confidence debate in the parliament in Bangkok in February last year. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

About 45 opposition MPs are queueing up to grill Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and nine cabinet ministers in the upcoming no-confidence debate, according to chief opposition whip and Pheu Thai MP Sutin Klungsang.

He said the opposition parties had discussed how to allot time among them and so far about 45 MPs on the opposition benches had asked to take part in the debate. Of that number, 15 were Pheu Thai MPs, he added.

Mr Sutin called on the government not to impose a debate deadline after Wirach Ratanasate, the chief government whip, suggested that the debate should be wrapped up before midnight on the last day.

The government wants the debate to take place on Feb 16-19, to be concluded within four days so a vote can be cast on Jan 20.

The Pheu Thai MP on Tuesday threatened to seek the intervention of the Constitutional Court if the government attempted to block the opposition from examining its performance by forcing an early end to the no-confidence debate.

"In the last such debate the government denied any extra debate time. We could have asked the Constitutional Court to rule but we chose not to. But if the government tries it again, we may ask for a ruling to set a precedent," said Mr Sutin.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said on Tuesday he had asked his deputy Suchart Tancharoen to hold talks with the government and opposition whips about the date and timetable for the debate.

The opposition is calling for five days of debate, while the government wants it to be limited to just four days.

Mr Chuan said the opposition's no-confidence motion, which contains wording referring to the monarchy, would be included in the House agenda.

He said the censure debate would be closely monitored following concerns that some parts of the motion mentioned the sensitive subject of the monarchy and the opposition had refused to rephrase the motion.

Asked if the debate could become an exchange of insults between the government and opposition, Mr Chuan said protests were normal in the proceeding and it is his and his deputies' job to make rulings and keep the chamber in order.

Meanwhile, Gen Prayut on Tuesday shrugged off speculation that a cabinet reshuffle would take place after the debate.