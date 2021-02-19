Minister denies foul play over scrapped MRT bid

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, left, stands his ground on Thursday after allegations were directed at him by opposition MP Jirayu Huangsap over the cancelled bidding for the western extension of the MRT Orange Line. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Thursday defended himself over irregularities surrounding the ministry's cancelled bidding for a 122-billion-baht construction concession on the western extension of the MRT Orange Line.

The selection committee had complied with the law when it resolved to scrap a previous bidding process, he told a censure debate in parliament.

Mr Saksayam said new bidding is now scheduled to take place later this month and the selection process would be completed within six months to ensure work on the entire Orange Line finishes on time. The eastern side of the Orange Line is due to begin operations in October 2024 and the western side in April 2027.

He was responding to allegations against him and the Orange Line project by Jirayu Huangsap, a Bangkok MP in the opposition Pheu Thai Party. According to Mr Jirayu, the selection committee comprises eight members, mostly ministry staff picked for what he described as a "16-day mission to please the boss".

The conditions of the Orange Line's western extension bidding process were altered on Aug 21 last year at the request of contractor, the Italian-Thai Development company, which found the original ones "impossible" to meet, said Mr Jirayu.

Citing the minutes of a selection committee meeting on Aug 21, he said some members had questioned whether changes to the bidding terms and conditions were permissible by law or if they would unfairly benefit anyone in particular. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) governor at the time explained the MRTA had already announced that the committee reserved its right to change the bidding terms, said Mr Jirayu.

The MP said his concern was why the MRTA governor decided unilaterally to change the bidding terms and did not wait until the Administrative Court had ruled on a petition submitted by Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC) against the cancellation of the original conditions.

Mr Saksayam, however, said the committee had consulted the ministry's public-private partnership investment committee and was assured it had the right to change the process so that the bid amounts, quality of materials and construction practices could all be used as criteria in deciding the winner. Previously, bid sums were the only deciding factor. He insisted that there was no foul play.