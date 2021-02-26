Bail allowed for former PDRC leaders

Supporters of the leaders of the former People's Democratic Reform Committee wait in front of the Bangkok Remand Prison, where they were detained on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Appeal Court on Friday morning granted bail to eight former leaders of the disbanded People's Democratic Reform Committee who had been detained at Bangkok Remand Prison for two nights.

Their lawyer Sawat Charoenphon said the Appeal Court temporarily released them because they had not attempted to escape and had been allowed bail during their trial in the Criminal Court.

The court raised bail from 600,000 to 800,000 baht each, and prohibited them from leaving the country without prior permission.

The eight are Suthep Thaugsuban, Issara Somchai, Chumpol Julsai, Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta, Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, Suwit Thongprasert and Samdin Lertbutr.

They are among 26 people who were on Wednesday given varying jail sentences for their roles in the street protests that culminated in the May 2014 coup which removed the Yingluck Shinawatra administration from power.

They have been indicted on several charges, including insurrection, criminal association, illegal assembly and obstructing others from casting votes during street protests between November 2013 and May 2014.

After sentencing, the Criminal Court denied them bail on Wednesday and they were detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison.

They announced they would appeal the sentences, and the Appeal Court subsequently allowed them bail.