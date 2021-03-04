Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prison governor transferred over burning of King's portrait
Thailand
Politics

Prison governor transferred over burning of King's portrait

published : 4 Mar 2021 at 17:24

writer: King-oua Laohong

Singer Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, wearing a cap, is arrested at a rented room in Ayutthaya early Wednesday morning for setting fire to the large protrait of His Majesty the King erected ouside Klongprem Central Prison in Bangkok last Sunday. (Police photo)
Singer Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, wearing a cap, is arrested at a rented room in Ayutthaya early Wednesday morning for setting fire to the large protrait of His Majesty the King erected ouside Klongprem Central Prison in Bangkok last Sunday. (Police photo)

The governor of Klongprem Central Prison has been transferred to an inactive post over the torching of a large portrait of His Majesty the King by protesters outside the prison last Sunday.

Justice permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at signed the order on Thursday afternoon, the justice minister's secretary, Thanakrit Jit-areerat, said.

Wichai Chotepatiwechakul has been reassigned to the position of inspector-general of the Corrections Department, he said.

The position of prison governor has been assigned to Tawatchai Chaiwat, currently deputy director-general of the Corrections Department.

Mr Tanakrit said Mr Wichai's sudden transfer was over the fire outside the prison, on Ngam Wong Wan Road, about 3.20am last Sunday.

The fire was started by anti-government demonstrators angry that four of their leaders were  being detained in the prison on charges of lese majeste, having been refused bail.

It damaged a large portrait of the King erected outside the prison complex. 

The incident occurred ahead of the anti-government protest later on Sunday outside the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, where the prime minister resides, on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. 

Early on Wednesday morning police arrested singer and political protester Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, 31, aka Ammy The Bottom Blues, on charges related to the fire. He is charged with arson and lese majeste .

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

EU suspends development funds for Myanmar

BRUSSELS: The European Union has suspended its support for development projects in Myanmar to avoid providing financial assistance to the military after it seized power last month, officials said on Thursday.

19:26
Thailand

Thailand plans to allow foreign tourists to quarantine in resorts

The tourism minister said on Thursday he will propose a plan for foreigners to undertake COVID-19 quarantine in popular tourist areas, including beach resorts, in a bid to help revive the country's struggling tourism sector.

19:16
Thailand

Two beauty pageant contestants test positive

Two contestants in the Miss Grand International 2020 beauty pageant, from Nigeria and Kenya, have tested positive for Covid-19.

19:15