Prison governor transferred over burning of King's portrait

Singer Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, wearing a cap, is arrested at a rented room in Ayutthaya early Wednesday morning for setting fire to the large protrait of His Majesty the King erected ouside Klongprem Central Prison in Bangkok last Sunday. (Police photo)

The governor of Klongprem Central Prison has been transferred to an inactive post over the torching of a large portrait of His Majesty the King by protesters outside the prison last Sunday.

Justice permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at signed the order on Thursday afternoon, the justice minister's secretary, Thanakrit Jit-areerat, said.

Wichai Chotepatiwechakul has been reassigned to the position of inspector-general of the Corrections Department, he said.

The position of prison governor has been assigned to Tawatchai Chaiwat, currently deputy director-general of the Corrections Department.

Mr Tanakrit said Mr Wichai's sudden transfer was over the fire outside the prison, on Ngam Wong Wan Road, about 3.20am last Sunday.

The fire was started by anti-government demonstrators angry that four of their leaders were being detained in the prison on charges of lese majeste, having been refused bail.

It damaged a large portrait of the King erected outside the prison complex.

The incident occurred ahead of the anti-government protest later on Sunday outside the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, where the prime minister resides, on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Early on Wednesday morning police arrested singer and political protester Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, 31, aka Ammy The Bottom Blues, on charges related to the fire. He is charged with arson and lese majeste .