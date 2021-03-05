Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Transfer for prison head after portrait fire
Thailand
Politics

Transfer for prison head after portrait fire

published : 5 Mar 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Ammy: Evaded police
Ammy: Evaded police

The governor of Klongprem Central Prison has been transferred to an inactive post over the torching of a large portrait of His Majesty the King by anti-government protesters outside the prison last Sunday.

Justice permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at signed the order on Thursday, the justice minister's secretary, Thanakrit Jit-areerat, said. Wichai Chotepatiwechakul has been reassigned to the position of inspector-general of the Corrections Department, he said.

The position of prison governor has been assigned to Tawatchai Chaiwat, now deputy director-general of the Corrections Department. Sub Lt Tanakrit said Mr Wichai's sudden transfer was over the fire outside the prison, on Ngam Wong Wan Road, about 3.20am last Sunday.

The fire was started by anti-government demonstrators angry that four of their leaders were being detained in the prison on charges of lese majeste, having been refused bail. They damaged a large portrait of the King erected outside the prison complex. The incident occurred ahead of the anti-government protest later on Sunday outside the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, where the prime minister resides, on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. Early on Wednesday morning police arrested singer and protester Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, 31, aka "Ammy The Bottom Blues", on charges related to the fire. He is charged with arson and lese majeste.

Also on Thursday, the Criminal Court rejected an appeal for the release of Chai-amorn. The court decided he posed a flight risk, having tried to escape police before he was caught on Wednesday. Chai-amorn was arrested in Ayutthaya. There was no reason to release him, said the court, which ordered him detained at Thon Buri Remand Prison. His mother posted bail of 500,000 baht, but it was denied.

Chai-amorn admitted committing the crime in a Facebook post attributed to him. On The Bottom Blues' Facebook fanpage, Chai-amorn posted prior to his arrest that the burning of the portrait was done by him alone.

Meanwhile, the secretary to the justice minister on Thursday visited Klongprem Central Prison to inspect safety surrounding the facility after the arson attack.

Sub Lt Thanakrit said the prison has installed more CCTV cameras to cover the whole premises and improved the landscape to make it easier to implement security measures.

Prison guards have been reinforced and will work with police to tighten security at the prison, the official said.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Sports

Mount fires Chelsea as Liverpool crash, Everton boost top four bid

LONDON: Mason Mount fired Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League as the midfielder's superb strike clinched a 1-0 win against troubled Liverpool, while Everton boosted their top four bid with a 1-0 victory at West Brom on Thursday.

08:45
Sports

Pathum new T1 champions

BG Pathum United secured the Thai League 1 title on Thursday night when their 2-0 victory over visiting Sukhothai gave them an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

07:00
Thailand

Top court set to rule on charter rejig

The Constitutional Court is set to rule on March 11 whether parliament has the power to open the way for a rewrite of the charter in its entirety.

06:33