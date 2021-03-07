Palang Pracharath beats Democrat in southern by-election

Ayasit Srisuwan of the Palang Pracharath Party (second left) wins the by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

Ayasit Srisuwan of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) won a by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday, dethroning the Democrat in its stronghold.

Unofficial results of the by-election in Constituency 3 showed Mr Ayasit received 35,230 votes, leading Democrat contender Pongsin Senpong, who garnered 31,935 votes.

The constituency covers Phra Phom, Chalerm Prakiat, Chu-uat and Chulabhorn districts. The election came after Thepthai Senpong, the elder brother of Mr Pongsin, was stripped of his MP status by the Constitutional Court on Jan 27 due to fraud in the 2014 election of the provincial administration organisation chief.

PPRP deputy leader Thammanat Prompow called the win "a great victory" for the party.

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit thanked all those who voted for his party's candidate.

The by-election grabbed national attention after Mr Jurin expressed his anger at the PPRP, accusing the main coalition party in the government of lacking political etiquette by sending a candidate to the Democrat stronghold.