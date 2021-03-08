Democrats lose stronghold in by-election

Democrat Pongsin Senpong, front, concedes defeat in the by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat's constituency 3, a long-time Democrat stronghold, on Sunday. He came second to the Palang Pracharat candidate. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The Democrat Party has lost a major stronghold, conceding defeat in the by-election in constituency 3 on Sunday.

About 9.45pm, after vote counting was completed, Nuchnapang Limdulpaiboon, director of the provincial election committee, announced the unofficial result.

He said Ayasit Srisuphan of the Palang Pracharath Party came first with 48,701 votes.



Second was Pongsin Senpong of the Democrat Party with 44,632 votes, followed by Sarawut Suwanrat of the Kla Party with 6,216, and Apirat Rattanapan of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, with 2,302 votes.



The result has yet to be endorsed by the Election Commission.



The March 7 by-election was held after the Constitutional Court on Jan 27 disqualified the incumbent MP, Thepthai Senpong, dealing a big blow to the Democrat Party.



The court's decision followed the Nakhon Si Thammarat Court's ruling in August 2019, sentencing Mr Thepthai and his brother Manote each to two years in prison, with a 10-year ban from politics, for vote-buying during the election for the provincial administration organisation chairman in 2014.



Mr Thepthai fought to keep his MP status on the grounds the case was not finalised. He and his brother are on bail pending a ruling from the Appeal Court, scheduled for March 25.



The Constitutional Court rejected his argument, saying the ban ordered by the Nakhon Si Thammarat court meant he had not been qualified to stand in the last general election.

Mr Thepthai's younger brother, Mr Pongsin, tried unsuccessfully to hold the seat for the party on Sunday.



At Mr Thepthai's residence on Sunday night, the Democrat Party's election director, Chaichana Dechdecho, conceded defeat.

He thanked constituents for giving Mr Pongsin more than 40,000 votes, considerably more than than the 33,000 votes Mr Thepthai received in the 2019 general election.



Mr Decho hoped the Democrat Party would make up a comeback in the next general election.



Long before the vote-counting was completed, Thamanat Pongpow, a PPRP deputy leader, declared victory, with the party already leading iin Chulabhorn, Cha-uat and Chalerm Phra Kiat districts, and trailing only in Phra Phrom district. He was accompanied by Mr Ayasit, the party's candidate.



He thanked the people of Nakhon Si Thammarat for their support, before boarding a 7.30pm flight to Bangkok. (continues below)

Ayasit Srisuwan of the Palang Pracharath Party (second left) wins the by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Sunday. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

Mr Ayasit, 56, graduated from Ramkhamhaeng University's faculty of law. He joined the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in 1989. Three years later he became an assistant district officer with the Interior Ministry.



In 2017, he was appointed a district chief in Krabi, and transferred to the same post in Nakhon Si Thammarat two years later.



He resigned to contest the 2019 election, but was defeated by Mr Thepthai of the Democrat Party. He returned to the civil service, only to resign again to run in the March 7 by-election, which he won.