Charter vote to go on: Chuan

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai has signalled that a vote for the third reading of the charter amendment bill scheduled for Wednesday will go ahead as planned, an aide said on Sunday.

Mr Chuan's adviser, Sukit Atthopakorn, said Mr Chuan won't meet representatives from the Senate or coalition and opposition MPs to discuss the matter any further as the third vote for the charter amendment bill had already been put on the parliament's agenda. "Therefore, in Wednesday's session, parliamentarians will vote on whether to endorse the amendment bill as planned," Mr Sukit said.

That said, he added, parliamentarians still have the right to raise issues involving the Constitutional Court ruling for discussion, he said.

Mr Sukit was referring to last week's ruling by the court which affirmed that parliament has the power to draw up a new constitution, once the public has agreed to a new charter in a referendum. The adviser said Mr Chuan's legal team believed the vote should proceed, as the bill in question only sought to amend the constitution, rather than draw up a new one. "As such, the parliament must abide by the rules. If the vote doesn't take place, parliament is likely to get sued," he said.

Critics and supporters of the amendment process have locked horns over the ruling, with several lawmakers suggesting the third vote be postponed until the full details of the ruling are released. PPRP deputy leader and chief government whip, Wirach Ratanasate, said government whips will meet today to discuss their approach. He said coalition parties will wait for the full details of the court's ruling before making any decision. "We have to tread carefully,'' Mr Wirach said.

Meanwhile, Prasert Jantararuangtong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, insisted that opposition parties would go ahead with the third vote. If government MPs and senators use their majority in parliament to delay the vote, it will show how the government isn't really serious about pushing for the amendments, he said.

Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, a law lecturer at Thammasat University, said that if parliament respects the ruling, it must go ahead with the vote, so people would be able to decide whether to endorse the amendment in a referendum.