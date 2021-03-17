PM receives ministerial nominee list

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he has received the candidate lists for ministerial posts nominated by government coalition parties, insisting he has the final say on a cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking at Government House on Tuesday, the prime minister said the next step would be a background check on all the candidates which would take some time.

All procedural requirements must be met first, Gen Prayut added.

"Each party has nominated its candidates, but it is up to me to decide which ministerial posts they will get. Opinions will also be sought from coalition parties because we will work together," the prime minister said.

Asked if new cabinet ministers will be revealed this week, Gen Prayut said: "The reshuffle will be complete after the swearing-in ceremony.''

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is looking to fill two vacancies left by Nataphol Teepsuwan, the former education minister, and Buddhipongse Punnakanta, the former digital economy and society (DES) minister.

They -- along with the Democrat Party's Thaworn Senneam, a former deputy transport minister -- were removed from their posts after being convicted by the Criminal Court for their role in the 2013-2014 street protests.

The PPRP picks are said to have been finalised with MP for Sa Kaeo, Trinuch Thienthong, expected to succeed Mr Nataphol as education minister and list MP Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn tipped to replace Mr Buddhipongse as DES minister.

Meanwhile, the Democrat Party reportedly decided to nominate Surat Thani MP, Sinit Lertkrai, as deputy commerce minister to replace the Bhumjaithai Party's Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol who is slated to become deputy transport minister, which was previously part of the Democrats' cabinet quota.

The swapping of cabinet post between the two junior coalition partners is thought to be taking place because both parties want to ensure that a minister and a deputy minister from the same party work together at the same ministry in order to avoid potential conflicts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Tuesday he had submitted the nomination of a ministerial candidate to the prime minister. The candidate was approved at a meeting of party executives and MPs.

Asked about the post swap rumour, Mr Jurin said that should be left to the prime minister to decide upon.

He insisted that ministers and deputy ministers from different parties can work together in the same ministry.