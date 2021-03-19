Section-by-section fixes doable: Chuan

Legislators can still table a motion seeking to amend the constitution section-by-section after the controversial charter amendment bill was voted down in its third and final reading on Wednesday night, parliament president Chuan Leekpai said on Thursday.

Mr Chuan said that parliamentarians can submit the motion for section-by-section amendments in the next parliamentary session.

He admitted that the current constitution was designed in a way that made amendments extremely difficult, with multiple conditions. The spirit of the constitution was such as to prevent easy amendments, though it did not shut the door on the possibility of section-by-section changes, Mr Chuan said.

The charter amendment bill was rejected by parliament in its third and final reading late on Wednesday night, after failing to receive the support of a majority of legislators and at least one-third of senators as required by the constitution.

The bill received votes of support from 208 MPs and from only two of the 250 senators. Four senators voted against the bill and 10 MPs and 84 senators abstained. Nine MPs and 127 senators chose "no vote".

The constitution also requires a charter amendment bill to have the approval of at least one-third, or 84, of members of the Senate.

Opposition leader Sompong Amornvivat said the opposition parties were saddened and disappointed that the amendment bill had been shot down.

From now on, the opposition will work hard to support the pending draft bill on a referendum while also pushing for a motion to be launched in parliament to amend the charter section-by-section.

Chaitawat Tulathon, secretary-general of the opposition Move Forward Party, slammed the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and the senators for being insincere about forming a constitutional drafting assembly.

Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, deputy prime minister and the PPRP leader, denied the PPRP double-crossed fellow coalition Bhumjaithai Party by withholding its support for the amendment bill, which has always been backed by Bhumjaithai.