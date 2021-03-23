Section
Three MPs join cabinet
Thailand
Politics

published : 23 Mar 2021 at 22:09

writer: Online Reporters

New cabinet ministers are announced on Tuesday. From left: Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn minister of digital economy and society, Trinuch Thienthong, education minister, and Sinit Lertkrai, deputy commerce minister. (Parliament photo)
Three MPs have joined the cabinet for the first time in a reshuffle officially announced on Tuesday.

The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday night, took effect immediately.

The reshuffle was necessary after a court ruling disqualified three as ministers — Thaworn Senneam (Democrat MP for Songkhla), Buddhipongse Punnakanta (party list, Palang Pracharath Party), and Nataphol Teepsuwan (party list, PPRP).

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, 50, a party-list MP of PPRP and former executive at Gulf Energy Development Plc, now heads the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, replacing Buddhipongse.

Sinit Lertkrai, 57, a Democrat MP for Surat Thani, was named deputy commerce minister, replacing Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, who became deputy transport minister.

Trinuch Thienthong, 49, a PPRP MP for Sa Kaeo and niece of veteran politician Sanoh Thienthong, was appointed education minister, replacing Nathaphol.

