Three MPs join cabinet
published : 23 Mar 2021 at 22:09
writer: Online Reporters
Three MPs have joined the cabinet for the first time in a reshuffle officially announced on Tuesday.
The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday night, took effect immediately.
The reshuffle was necessary after a court ruling disqualified three as ministers — Thaworn Senneam (Democrat MP for Songkhla), Buddhipongse Punnakanta (party list, Palang Pracharath Party), and Nataphol Teepsuwan (party list, PPRP).
Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, 50, a party-list MP of PPRP and former executive at Gulf Energy Development Plc, now heads the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, replacing Buddhipongse.
Sinit Lertkrai, 57, a Democrat MP for Surat Thani, was named deputy commerce minister, replacing Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, who became deputy transport minister.
Trinuch Thienthong, 49, a PPRP MP for Sa Kaeo and niece of veteran politician Sanoh Thienthong, was appointed education minister, replacing Nathaphol.