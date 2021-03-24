Section
Protesters gather at Ratchaprasong intersection
Thailand
Politics

Protesters gather at Ratchaprasong intersection

published : 24 Mar 2021 at 19:10

writer: Online Reporters

Protesters flash the three-finger salute during a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Protesters flash the three-finger salute during a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Demonstrators occupied Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday demanding the release of detained leaders.

Demonstrators called for protest leaders to be freed from jail after the United Front of Thammasat University and Demonstration posted a Facebook message urging for a peaceful rally.

"Free our friends, free our friends," they shouted.

They also called for the abolishment of the lese majeste law and reform of the monarchy, among other demands.

The rally came on the eve of another key event.

Prosecutors have called 13 pro-democracy protesters, including Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, to appear at the South Bangkok Criminal Court on Thursday in a case based on a rally outside the German embassy on Oct 26.

The prosecutors planned to indict them on Thursday, but a delay is possible if the compilation of evidence against the protesters has not been completed.

The leaders could face lese majeste and sedition charges.

