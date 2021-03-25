Police preparing charges against Wednesday night's protest leaders

Demonstrators wave the flashlights on their phones during the anti-government rally at Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok on Wednesday night. (Photo: Pattarapong​ chatpattarasill​)

Bangkok police will lay charges against many people who participated in the anti-government rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday night, the city's deputy police chief said on Thursday.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavicha said charges would certainly be brought against 11 rally leaders who addressed the demonstrators. Police had already identified 10 of them.

Others would include people using loudspeakers, rally guards and some demonstrators.

People who showed banners with messages insulting the royal institution, and any media organisation that broadcast the rally with an intention to break the law would also be prosecuted, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.

"Teams of police recorded pictures and voices and people will be summonsed to acknowledge charges," he said.

Sonthiya Sawasdee, adviser to the House committee on law, justice and human rights, on Thursday asked police to take action against rally speakers who spoke offensively about the royal institution, and against a satellite TV station that broadcast rally speeches live, without screening them for content.

Thousands of demonstrators packed Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday evening and into the night, demanding the reform of the monarchy, an end to the lese majeste law and the release of detained rally leaders being prosecuted for lese majeste and other offences.