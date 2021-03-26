Referendum bill faces legal delays

An extraordinary parliamentary session scheduled for April 7-8 to deliberate the referendum bill may be postponed as the Council of State has not yet finished its work on the bill.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Thursday he discussed the matter with Parliament President Chuan Leekpai, and they acknowledged the session scheduled for April 7-8 may be too early. Mr Wissanu quoted Mr Chuan as saying it is up to the government to decide on when the session should be held.

Senator Poldej Pinprateep, who sits on a committee vetting the bill, said yesterday the Council of State, which is the government's legal advisory body, has told the committee that it cannot finish scrutiny of the bill in time for the session as it has to amend several sections related to Section 9. Therefore, the session scheduled for April 7-8 is likely to be postponed until after Songkran when parliament convenes for a special session.

The referendum bill, now at the second reading stage, may not see the light of day because the changes made so far to Section 9 are feared to be unconstitutional. The changes, put forth by the opposition, authorise parliament and the public to initiate a sign-up campaign calling for a referendum to be held. Some senators insisted the authority went beyond the limits of the constitutional framework.

The referendum bill, sponsored by the government, passed its first reading in December last year and is necessary for the charter amendment process. Concerns have mounted that if the referendum bill fails to be passed at the third and final reading, the government, which sponsored the bill, would have to accept responsibility. In that case, the cabinet might have to resign and the House be dissolved, forcing a fresh election.

Mr Poldej said another option would be to petition the Constitutional Court to rule whether the bill is constitutional. Asked whether parliament would decide to vote down the bill in the third reading to prevent any problems, Mr Poldej said the decision would rest with MPs, not senators.

However, chief government whip Wirach Ratanasate previously insisted the referendum bill would survive a third-reading vote. He said he believed government MPs would rally behind the bill and push it through. Many are eager to see the bill passed, judging from the vote they gave to support changes to Section 9.

Deputy Prime Minister and Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said the party supports the bill. It wants the bill enacted quickly because without the referendum law, charter amendments will not be successful.