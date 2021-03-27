19 more MPs in NACC's sights

A total of 19 MPs from various political parties are currently being investigated for serious misconduct over alleged public land encroachment, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Worawit Sukboon, the NACC's secretary-general, said the inquiry against these MPs is being carried out by anti-graft officials who will need to take some time before they can draw any conclusions from the probe.

"These cases are being reviewed by officials and are not ready for full submission to the NACC for consideration. There are a large number of documents to go through and the details of the complaints made against each of the MPs vary greatly," he said.

The fate of Pareena Kraikupt, a Palang Pracharath Party MP for Ratchaburi who on Thursday was stripped of her duties following her illegal possession of land located on a forest reserve, is said to have put the other MPs being investigated on edge.

The order came after the court accepted a petition by the NACC that the Ratchaburi MP had committed gross misconduct as a lawmaker, a criminal offence under the revised NACC law. The court set April 30 for the examination of witnesses.

Mr Worawit said that Ms Pareena's political rights could be revoked for up to 10 years if she is found guilty under the revised NACC. But she will be barred from contesting elections and assuming political positions for life under Section 235 of the charter, he added.

Earlier, firebrand activist Srisuwan Janya asked the NACC to investigate 19 MPs for their alleged encroachment on public land.

Of them, seven are from the Bhumjaithai Party, four each are from the PPRP and Pheu Thai Party, two from the Democrat Party, and one each from the Move Forward Party and Palang Prachachat Thai Party.