No-one suitable for prime minister's post - Nida Poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha - popularity rating 28.79%. (file photo)

No politician has widespread support for the post of prime minister and a plurality of voters do not support any particular political party at the moment, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone between March 23-26 with 2,522 respondents aged 18 or over of various levels of education and occupation throughout the country.



To the question which politician they supported to be prime minister today, a plurality of the respondents, 30.10%, said nobody was suitable for the post.



This was followed by 28.79% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the current prime minister; 12.09% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, former chairwoman of the Pheu Thai Party's strategic commmittee; 8.72% Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temiyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party; 6.26% for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party; 2.70% for Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party; 2.02% for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party; 1.90% for Sompong Amornviwat, leader of the Pheu Thai Party; and, 1.15% for Mingkwan Saengsuwan, leader of the New Economics Party.



A combined 3.02% of the respondents were for Jurin Laksanavisit of the Democrat Party, Kanchana Silpa-archa of the Chartthaipattana Party, former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom of the Thai Pakdee Party, Wan Muhamad Nor Matha of the Prachachart Party, Chadchart Sittipunt, a former Pheu Thai party member and transport minister; Cholanan Srikaew of the Pheu Thai Party; Tewan Liptapanlop of the Chart Pattana Party; Chuan Leekpai of the Democrat Party and Gen Prawit Wongsuwon of the Palang Pracharath Party.



The remainder, 3.25%, had no answers.



Asked about a political party they were supporting today, 29.82% said they were not supporting any party; 22.13% were for the Pheu Thai Party; 16.65% for the Palang Pracharath Party; 13.48% for the Move Forward Party; 7.10% for the Democrat Party; 3.18% for the Seri Ruam Thai Party; 3.25% for the Bhumjaithai Party; and, 1.03% for the Chartthaipattana Party.



A combined 2.73% of the respondents were for Kla, New Economics, Pheu Chart, Chart Pattana, Thai Pakdee, Prachachart, Ruam Palang Pracha Chart Thai, Thai Forest Conservation and Thai Civilized parties.