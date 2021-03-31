Fine-tuning still needed for the referendum bill

A parliamentary committee vetting the referendum bill will decide tomorrow whether to approve changes made to it by the Council of State, the government's legal advisory body.

Senator Surachai Liangboonlertchai, the committee chairman, said on Tuesday that members had met representatives of the council to discuss the changes the latter wanted to make to Sections 10 and 11 of the bill.

Section 10 spells out details regarding the referendum process for charter amendments, while Section 11 deals with referendums on other issues.

Mr Surachai said the committee agreed in principle with the proposed changes, although there was some language in the two sections that needed to be fine-tuned.

The referendum bill, which is now at the second reading stage, may not see the light of day.

That is because it is in danger of being declared unconstitutional, since the constitution stipulates that only the cabinet can initiate a referendum.

The changes, put forth by the opposition, authorise parliament and the public to initiate a sign-up campaign calling for a referendum to be held. Some senators insist what is being demanded goes beyond the limits of the constitutional framework.

"The committee maintains the principle of allowing the people to initiate a sign-up campaign for a referendum to be held,'' Mr Surachai said. "We are only clarifying details in Sections 10 and 11. The next step will be for the committee to meet on April 1 to consider whether to approve the changes made by the Council of State."

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Tuesday admitted that he had advised the Council of State to amend Sections 10 and 11 of the bill before presenting them for consideration by the committee but he said it should now be left to the committee to decide whether to approve the changes.

The government-sponsored referendum bill passed its first reading in December last year and is an essential part of the charter amendment process.

Concerns are mounting that if the referendum bill fails to pass its third and final reading, the government will have to accept responsibility.

Were this to happen, the cabinet might have to resign and the House be dissolved, forcing a fresh general election.