MPs cannot ask judges to explain decisions, says adviser

A House committee cannot invite the Supreme Court president to testify about why the court denied a bail application by the Ratsadorn group protest leaders, an adviser to the Speaker said on Thursday.

Sukit Atthopakon said Section 129 of the constitution did not apply to judges and that was intended to prevent intervention in the judicial process.

Generally, the charter allows House committees to invite individuals or members of organisations to testify on an issue a panel is investigating.

"There is also no need for the Supreme Court president to write to the house committee to clarify the issue," Mr Sukit said.

He was speaking after Move Forward party MP Rangsiman Rome, as a member of the House committee on legal affairs, justice and human rights, moved that the court president be invited o testify before the committee about the court's rejection of a request to release the protest leaders.

He said the president had commented that an outside person had been involved in the bail rejection decision, so he felt he should be invited to clarify that. The court's spokesman later denied Mr Rangsiman's claim.

The MP said in the past judges were invited to testify to provide information that did not affect cases.

The committee had not yet decided whether to send the letter to the Supreme Court president due to a lack of quorum, Mr Rangsiman said, adding that he would ask the parliament's legal team whether the committee could invite the court president to testify.

Sira Jenjaka, a Palang Pracharath Party MP and chairman of the House committee on legal affairs, justice and human rights, said Mr Rangsiman would struggle to justify his move because a complaint had to be lodged with the committee before it could invite anyone.