Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order
Thailand
Politics

Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order

published : 2 Apr 2021 at 15:57

writer: Online Reporters

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra appears at the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for People Holding Political Positions in Bangkok on Aug 1, 2017, to deliver her closing statement in the case involving her administration's corruption-ridden rice-pledging scheme. She fled the country later in the same month. (File photo)
Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra appears at the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for People Holding Political Positions in Bangkok on Aug 1, 2017, to deliver her closing statement in the case involving her administration's corruption-ridden rice-pledging scheme. She fled the country later in the same month. (File photo)

The Central Administrative Court on Friday annulled the Finance Ministry's order that fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra pay 35.7 billion baht in compensation for her administration's loss-ridden rice-pledging scheme.

The court found that order number 1351/2559 issued in October 2016 was not legal because the corruption in the process - which included the verification of farmers' qualifications, the illegal use of foreign rice in the scheme, the substandard storage of pledged rice and fake government-to-government rice sales - happened at the operational level.

Yingluck had been aware only of memorandums of understanding for G2G sales of pledged rice and there had been attempts to investigate graft in the scheme. She had not intentionally allowed corruption to grow, the court said.

Besides, the Finance Ministry admitted there was no clear evidence proving that Yingluck had been directly responsible for damage caused by the scheme, the court said.

The ruling ws in response to Yingluck's petition against the compensation order. The 35.7-billion-baht figure was considered to be 20% of the total damage from the rice-pledging scheme.

Yingluck fled Thailand in August 2017 to escape punishment over her administration's failed rice-pledging scheme, just before the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for People Holding Political Positions was set to pass  judgement.

She was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.

Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krea-ngam said on Friday that the government had the right to appeal against the court's ruling.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (9)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Order lifted

The Central Administrative Court annuls the Finance Ministry's order that fugitive former prime minister Yingluck pay B35.7bn compensation for her administration's graft-plagued rice-pledging scheme.

15:57
Thailand

Fresh Myanmar conflict keeps Thai village on edge

MAE HONG SON: A sleepy village in remote northern Thailand became a hub of activity this week when it received refugees fleeing Myanmar — a sight that brought back vivid memories for its ethnic Karen residents.

15:34
Thailand

Death sentence

Paroled serial killer Somkid Phumphuang, dubbed "Thailand's Jack the Ripper", sentenced to death for the murder of a woman in 2019, six months after he was freed from prison.

15:11