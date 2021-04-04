Many still undecided over choice for Bangkok governor: Nida Poll

While many people are still undecided who is their favourite for the post of Bangkok governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, a former transport minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra government, is a strong favourite in a survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on March 31-April 2 on 1,316 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations in Bangkok to gauge their opinions on who they would like to take the post of Bangkok governor although the date for the gubernatorial election has not yet been announced by the Election Commission.



Asked who were their favourite for the post, the answers varied:



- 32.67% of the respondents were still undecided;

- 24.77% for Mr Chadchart;

- 11.93% for Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, a former police chief;

- 8.66% for Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, the incumbent governor;

- 4.26% for a candidate from the Progressive Movement or Move Forward Party;

- 3.95% for a candidate from the Pheu Thai Party;

- 2.89% for Rossana Tositrakul, a rights activist and former senator;

- 2.81% for a candidate from the Democrat Party; and,

- 1.59% for Suchatvee Suwansawat, a professor of civil engineering at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.



The rests were for some other individuals or had no anwers.



Asked what problems they would like the new Bangkok governor to tackle after taking office, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, the answers were:



- 61.40% Bangkok traffic;

- 32.67% cost of living;

- 28.50% environmental problems such as smog and water pollution;

- 26.90% flooding;

- 21.66% drugs and crime;

- 20.69% roads and footpaths in need of repair;

- 18.77% garbage and cleanliness;

- 7.45% education;

- 7.37% hawkers and vending stalls;

- 6.46% public health;

- 5.09% children and youth; and

- 0.53% other problems including public transport, tramps and stray dogs.

