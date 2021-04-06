Section
Nipit resigns as Democrat deputy leader
published : 6 Apr 2021 at 16:38

writer: Online Reporters

Former MP Nipit Intarasombat has resigned as deputy leader of the Democrat Party. (file photo)
Nipit Intarasombat, an eight-time MP for Phatthalung and former culture minister, has resigned as deputy leader of the Democrat Party in charge of the South, according to media reports.

Mr Nipit, 63, submitted his resignation letter through Sutham Rahong, the party director, on Tuesday morning as the party celebrated its 75th anniversary. The move left other party members, including current and former MPs, baffled.

The former Phatthalung MP said he decided to resign from the post because he had served as deputy party leader overseeing the South for three terms.

Since times have changed, he said, he would like people of a younger generation to take his place. Moreover, since he was no longer a Member of Parliament, he thought the position should go to a current MP.

He said he would continue to serve as a party member.

Mr Nipit was first elected MP in 1992 and was re-elected seven times. He was appointed culture minister in 2010 in the Democrat-led government under Abhisit Vejjajiva. He failed to get elected in 2019.

