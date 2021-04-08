PPRP MPs submit draft charter rejig

Palang Pracharath party-list MP and deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MPs on Wednesday submitted a draft amendment to the charter to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.

Palang Pracharath party-list MP and deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan said 110 party MPs had signed the draft amendment covering five points and 13 sections of the constitution.

The first point covers the rights and freedom of citizens. Mr Paiboon said that the relevant sections were amended to ensure that the people have more rights.

The second point involves the election system. The use by voters of two ballots which matched the demands of both the ruling and opposition parties was reintroduced in the amendment draft, he said.

Party MPs proposed that voters use two ballots in a general election -- one for 400 constituency MPs and the other for 100 party-list MPs.

The third point is the consideration of an Appropriation Act. The MPs suggest that Section 144 of the 2017 charter should be replaced with some parts of Section 168 of the 2004 charter.

The fourth point includes revisions to Section 185 to allow MPs and senators to contact government agencies in each area to assist people there. This section is replaced with Section 111 of the 2007 charter.

The fifth point includes revisions to Section 270 by giving authority to both MPs and senators to follow up on, make suggestions about, and expedite national reform plans.

The draft amendment also proposes that the formula for the calculation of list MPs follows that stated in the first amendment of the 2007 charter.

Asked why his party's draft amendment left out highly controversial issues such as the origin of senators, Mr Paiboon said the party did not want to make any amendments that would likely lead to conflicts.

This draft focused on solving people's problems first, he added.