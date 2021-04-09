Chuvit takes aim at infected politicians

Former politician and media firebrand Chuvit Kamolvisit has challenged ministers and lawmakers who became infected with Covid-19 after attending bars in the Thong Lor area to reveal their timelines.

"It is not wrong for men to have a night out clubbing. Men sometimes behave in a naughty way but they do not commit any crime," Mr Chuvit, the former owner of massage parlours told media at a press conference.

"But you are wrong when you cover up details of your timeline because it prevents authorities from tracing and containing Covid-19 transmissions," he said warning that the latest resurgence of Covid-19 could be the worst.

"Unlike previous cluster infections, the current outbreak involves rich and powerful people who meet and mingle with a lot of people."

Mr Chuvit aimed his anger at a few politicians who have been accused of visiting pricey bars -- the Krystal Club and Emerald Club in Bangkok's Thong Lor area.

Both places -- known as hangouts for politicians and billionaires -- were closed after scores of staff members were found infected with Covid-19.

Mr Chuvit had released video clips that showed raucous party scenes at both clubs.

He also wrote on his Facebook page about "a minister" who regularly visited the club, accompanied by police and bodyguards.

His posts caused a big splash as the two cabinet ministers who reportedly visited night entertainment venues in Thong Lor linked to the new cluster are to be invited to give details of their movements to a parliamentary committee.

Meanwhile, police are preparing to take legal action against both the Krystal Club and Emerald Club in connection with the new Covid outbreak, Pol Lt Gen Phukphong Phongpetra, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau said yesterday.

The charges the two venues face involve laws governing entertainment establishments, the emergency decree banning large social gatherings, and anti-Covid-19 measures issued by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, he said.