Chuan postpones referendum bill sitting

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai decided to adjourn an extraordinary parliamentary session and postpone the deliberation of the national referendum bill on Thursday after several lawmakers were absent due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The special meeting was scheduled for April 7-8 to debate the referendum bill which is now at the second reading stage. The number of lawmakers attending the session was low apparently due to Covid-19 concerns.

Transport Minister and secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party Saksayam Chidchob was confirmed to have contracted the virus on Wednesday, prompting many MPs who came into contact with him to self-isolate.

The party on Tuesday organised an anniversary party to which the MPs and party staff turned up in droves.

Concerns about Covid-19 transmission had been raised earlier when the Japanese ambassador to Thailand Kazuya Nashida was confirmed to have caught the virus on March 25. Some MPs and senators were at a banquet attended by the ambassador on March 22.

As the session proceeded, the chamber looked empty with Mr Chuan asking the MPs and senators to remain in the chamber and carry out their duty.

When the MPs and senators were asked to identify themselves before a vote was called on Section 50 of the bill, only 372 lawmakers were present, exceeding the quorum by six.

Khrumanit Sangphum, a Pheu Thai MP for Surin, proposed that the session be postponed because the number of lawmakers was so low.

Mr Chuan said that no extraordinary session would be held if the deliberations were not completed yesterday and the bill would have to wait until ordinary parliamentary sessions resume in May.

A fourth quorum check showed that 377 lawmakers were in attendance.

When Section 51 of the bill was scrutinised, Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha asked for a quorum check but Mr Chuan asked the members to refrain from proposing one.

However, when the number of members in attendance fell to 374 as the deliberations reached Section 55, Mr Chuan decided to call a 10-minute recess and asked to see government, opposition and Senate whips.

After the recess, Mr Chuan told the chamber that only two chapters remained and the deliberations were unlikely to take long. However, he appeared ready to adjourn the meeting.

Opposition MPs including Pheu Thai's Jirayu Huagsap rose to call on MPs and senators to attend the session and get the work done.

Eventually, Mr Chuan decided to adjourn the meeting at 3.19pm and postpone the deliberation of chapters 8 and 9.

The government-sponsored referendum bill passed its first reading in December last year and is an essential part of the charter amendment process.

The second reading had been adjourned before in March when the panel vetting the bill won a vote on Section 9 to allow both the public and parliament to initiate a referendum.

Under the revised section, when parliament proposes a motion for a referendum to be held or the public launches a petition for a referendum to be held, the parliament president must forward the matter to the cabinet.