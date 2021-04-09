Adul unfazed by police charges

An anti-government protest leader on Thursday shrugged off reports that police would summon many protest leaders to hear charges related to Sunday's rally that was held to demand the ousting of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Adul Khiewboriboon, leader of the Samakkhi Prachachon group and chairman of a support group for relatives of the Black May 1992 victims, instead threatened to hold Gen Prayut accountable for failing to contain the spread of Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police had summoned two leaders and 26 other people involved in Sunday's protest to answer a slew of charges that could also include lese majeste.

The two leaders are Mr Adul and red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan who organised the mass gathering on behalf of the "Thai Mai Thon (Impatient Thais)". Both are expected to answer charges next Thursday.

The police were also examining a recording of a speech Mr Jatuporn delivered at Sunday's gathering to determine whether comments made violated Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law, according to Pol Maj Gen Piya.

According to police, the event organisers would be initially charged with violating the emergency decree and the communicable disease control law.

Mr Adul blamed the government for the outbreaks of the virus which were linked to nightlife entertainment venues, gambling dens and the smuggling of illegal migrant workers.

"The cause of the three outbreaks is the flawed management of Gen Prayut. The latest outbreak is the worst, with cabinet ministers and MPs being confirmed patients. They have lowered their guard and flouted government policy," he said.

He also likened the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to financial losses caused by bogus rice sales under the rice-pledging scheme during the Yingluck administration, saying the virus wreaked more havoc than corruption. He said Gen Prayut should be held responsible and that the group would send its legal representatives to file charges against the prime minister. Mr Adul also said that due to the latest outbreak, the movement agreed to cease its political activities at Santiporn Park and moved them to social media platforms.

He said people from all political affiliations will be invited to join the virtual campaign and expose the flaws of the Prayut regime that should end.