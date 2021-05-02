Penguin refusing rectal check

An ambulance arrives at Bangkok Remand Prison to take detained protest leader Parit Chiwarak to Ramathibodi Hospital on Friday. (Thai Lawyers for Human Rights photo)

Protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, on a hunger strike while behind bars, refused to undergo a rectal examination to prove his claim of rectal bleeding, the Corrections Department said.

Mr Parit was transferred to Ramathibodi Hospital from Bangkok Remand Prison on Friday for further checks after suffering tiredness and complaining to have experienced rectal bleeding.

The department said a nurse at Bangkok Remand Prison on Friday morning checked on Mr Parit's condition and found nothing unusual except for slight tiredness, him drinking less electrolytes than usual, and pains around a vein puncture where he had taken a sodium chloride intravenous infusion, the department said.

That prompted the nurse to stop the intravenous infusion and call in a medical team from the department to further examine Mr Parit's health.

The doctor who checked Mr Parit's condition found he was feeling tired, had slightly chapped lips and suffered intermittent stomach aches, said the department.

Mr Parit told the doctor that four days ago he had blood-coloured stools; but he refused to undergo a rectal examination to let doctors check his condition, said the department.

The doctor said he suspected Mr Parit had stomach ulcers after a long period of refusing to eat.

The doctor prescribed him some medicine and more electrolytes because Mr Parit had refused further sodium chloride intravenous infusions.

The doctor also recommended transferring Mr Parit to hospital.

He was sent later to Ramathibodi Hospital for further observation.