Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Democrat Party politician Thepthai's jail term upheld
Thailand
Politics

Democrat Party politician Thepthai's jail term upheld

published : 12 May 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thepthai: Intends to appeal
Thepthai: Intends to appeal

The Appeal Court on Tuesday upheld a two-year prison sentence against Democrat Party politician Thepthai Senpong and his younger brother, Manote Senpong, over fraud in a 2014 local election.

The lawsuit was filed by Pichai Boonyakiat, a former Nakhon Si Thammarat PAO chairman, who accused the brothers of vote-buying after they threw a party for voters ahead of the election for the Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial administration organisation (PAO) chief.

Provincial election officials filed a complaint with police in Muang district against the brothers seven years ago, but due to a lack of progress in that case, Mr Pichai decided to file a separate lawsuit.

The provincial court originally jailed the pair for three years, later reduced to two years, and also handed down a 10-year election ban against both men.

In January this year the Constitutional Court stripped Mr Thepthai of his status as a Democrat MP, prompting a by-election in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Constituency 3 on March 7, duly won by Ayasit Srisuwan, of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.

Mr Ayasit gained 48,701 votes in the hotly contested constituency, beating the Democrat Party's Pongsin Senpong by about 4,000 votes.

Following yesterday's Appeal Court decision, defence lawyers hurried to prepare a bail application as the brothers prepared to appeal their sentences at the Supreme Court.

Both had been freed on bail after their conviction in August last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

CAAT warns airlines to check CoE

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) stressed that all airlines must strictly check the Certificate of Entry (CoE) of all foreign passengers before they arrive in Thailand, in compliance with the Foreign Ministry's screening guidelines.

06:33
Business

Krabi operators counsel urgent vaccine readiness

Tourism operators in Krabi are urging the government to procure enough vaccines and establish clear regulations for national parks in preparation for the area's sandbox to open on Oct 1.

06:33
Thailand

Democrat Party politician Thepthai's jail term upheld

The Appeal Court on Tuesday upheld a two-year prison sentence against Democrat Party politician Thepthai Senpong and his younger brother, Manote Senpong, over fraud in a 2014 local election.

06:00