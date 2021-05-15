Penguin's social post spurs bail complaint

Parit: Faces many charges

A Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) member on Friday asked the Criminal Court to review its decision to free Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak on bail after the protest leader was accused of violating his bail conditions in a social media post.

Sonthiya Sawasdee said he submitted a petition to Sitthichote Intharawiset, the Criminal Court chief justice, asking the judge to look into the post and decide on the matter.

Mr Sonthiya said he asked the judge to decide whether the Ratsadon protest leader posted the message and whether the content of the message violated his bail agreement.

Mr Parit was granted bail on Tuesday on a number of conditions, including refraining from offending the monarchy. The activist is facing a range of charges, including lese majeste and sedition, after leading a rally at Sanam Luang on Sept 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, 20 female MPs from the opposition Pheu Thai Party sent an open letter to the Corrections Department yesterday asking it to allow political prisoners infected by Covid-19 to receive treatment at a medical facility of their choice.

The move came after a major outbreak at Bangkok Remand Prison, where protest leaders Panupong Jadnok, Arnon Nampa and Chukiat "Justin" Sangwong are being held. Mr Arnon tested positive for Covid-19 on May 5 and doctors believed he may have contracted the disease from Mr Chukiat, who was found to be infected on April 24.

The Pheu Thai MPs said the situation of these protest leaders is worrying, noting they are only accused and still fighting charges. They said some of them contracted the virus while in the custodial care of the authorities. The families of the leaders were concerned about whether they would be protected against infection and be properly treated, the MPs said.

They said these political prisoners should be allowed to choose their preferred medical facilities. They also urged the department to take steps to curb the spread of the virus and ensure proper care and treatment for all inmates during the pandemic. More than 3,000 inmates were found to be infected with Covid-19 as of yesterday.

On Thursday, a total of 2,835 inmates at Bangkok's two main prisons -- Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women's Correctional Institution -- were found to be infected. Another 183 infected inmates were reported yesterday.