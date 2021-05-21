Former ministers' assets declarations published

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has published the declared assets and liabilities of three former ministers following their exit from the cabinet in late February after being sentenced to prison.

Former deputy transport minister Thaworn Senneam and former digital economy and society (DES) minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta gained assets after joining the cabinet, while former education minister Nataphol Teepsuwan was almost 200 million poorer, according to the NACC.

Thaworn reported 127 million baht worth of assets and 30 million baht of debts upon leaving the post. Before assuming the cabinet post, he and his wife reported 124 million baht worth of assets and 25 million baht in debts.

Buddhipongse declared 203 million baht worth of assets and debts of 410,000 baht to the NACC when he left the post. He reported 194 million baht worth of assets and 1.3 million baht debts upon taking office.

Nataphol reported assets worth 1.98 billion baht and debts of 122 million baht, compared to assets worth 2.11 billion and debts of 130 million baht declared to the NACC when joining the cabinet.

The trio lost their cabinet posts after being sentenced to prison in late February for their roles in the November 2013 and May 2014 street protests that ousted the Yingluck administration.

Buddhipongse was sentenced to seven years; Nataphol received seven years and four months and Thaworn five years.

Section 160 (7) of the 2017 constitution says that a cabinet minister must not be a person who is sentenced to prison, regardless of whether the case is finalised or the jail term is suspended, except in cases where the charge is a minor one or involves defamation.

The NACC also published the assets and liabilities of former Democrat MP Thepthai Senpong, who declared 923 million baht worth of assets with no debts upon leaving the post. He gained about 500,000 baht more while serving as an MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat's constituency 5.

He was stripped of his MP status following his conviction last year for fraud in the poll for Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial administration organisation chief in 2014.