Ruling PPRP gearing up for Khon Kaen meeting

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon walks in Parliament on Feb 19, 2021. The Palang Pracharath leader will hold a party meeting in Khon Kaen on June 18. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

KHON KAEN: Preparations are being made for the 2021 general assembly of the Palang Pracharath Party in this northeastern province on June 18, Ekrarath Changlao, a party-list MP, said on Sunday.

Mr Ekarat, as chairman of the party's strategic committee of the Northeast, said the venue for the meeting is the Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Centre (KISE) in Muang district.



He said the number of party members to attend the meeting had been limited to 350. Party executives and members would arrive in Khon Kaen in stages on June 17, and all would be required to undergo the province's Covid-19 screening procedures.



Party members who had not received an invitation letter from Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the party leader, would not be allowed to attend the meeting. However, they would be able to watch live video of the meeting provided by the party in their rooms.



Mr Ekarat said the registration of the meeting attendees would be from 8am-10am. The meeting would be held from 10am until 3pm. Afterwards, all party members would return to their home provinces without participating in any other activities in Khon Kaen.



He said the meeting agenda had been set and so far, no other proposals had been made to add items, including a change to the party's executive committee. He was referring to reports that the meeting might consider a proposal for Anucha Nakasai to be replaced by Thamanat Prompow as the party's secretary-general.



Mr Anucha is currently a Prime Minister's Office minister and Mr Thamanat a deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister.