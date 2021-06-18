Spotlight on Thamanat at PPRP assembly

Thamanat Prompow addresses the parliament. (File photo)

The spotlight is on Friday's Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) general assembly in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen, when controversial MP Thamanat Prompow is strongly tipped to become the ruling party's secretary-general.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the PPRP leader, is reportedly backing Capt Thamanat, an MP for Phayao, for the post currently held by Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai.

Capt Thamanat said yesterday it is likely that the party meeting would result in a revamp of the PPRP's hierarchy.

He also said he was prepared to accept the secretary-general role if the party offers it to him.

"The PPRP under Gen Prawit's leadership is ready to fight the next election battle. The meeting will set the direction and show the party is in for the long haul and is determined to make itself a political institution," he said.

Capt Thamanat said he and Mr Anucha maintain cordial relations and have no conflicts. However, media reports seem to suggest otherwise.

Ahead of thes meeting, reports circulated online that Mr Anucha handed in his resignation letter.

He denied the reports, saying they were merely rumours that might be expected ahead of such a meeting.

He insisted the meeting agenda does not include changes to the party's structure.

"There is no signal from the party leader, but let's see at the meeting," he said.

A source close to Gen Prawit said Capt Thamanat will be nominated as party secretary-general.

According to the source, the PPRP leader has resignation letters from all party executives, so Mr Anucha does not need to hand one in.