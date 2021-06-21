Police prepare for June 24 rallies

The Democracy Monument is one of the locations in Bangkok chosen for pro-democracy rallies on Thursday to mark the 89th anniversary of the June 24, 1932 revolution. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Metropolitan Police Bureau is ready for rallies planned by pro-democracy groups on Thursday to mark the 89th anniversary of the June 24, 1932 revolution by the Khana Ratsadon that transformed Thailand from absolute to constitutional monarchy.

MPB deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said on Monday that four groups were expected to demostrate on Thursday.



The "Mu Ban Thalufa" group planned a gathering at the October 14 memorial on Ratchadamnoen avenue, starting at 1pm.



The "Prachachon Khon Thai" group, led by Nitithorn Lamlua, planned to rally at Government House from noon, calling on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.



The "New Generation of Democratic People of Nonthaburi" group planned to rally at the Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen avenue, starting at 11am.

The fourth group, "Samakkhi Prachachon" led by Jatuporn Prompan, leader of the former United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, also planned to rally in front of Government House, he said. He did not mention the time.

Pol Maj Gen Piya said the MPB was prepared for the rallies.



He warned that Bangkok was still under the executive decree that prohibits crowd gatherings during the Covid-19 situation. If the decree was violated, rally organisers would face legal action.



Pol Col Krisna Pattanacharoen, deputy police spokesman, said that since July 2020 a total of 150 people had been arrested on charges in connection with political rallies. They included people who instigated illegal gatherings over social media.