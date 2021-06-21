Complaint laid over Thamanat's Australian conviction

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow speaks in Parliament on Feb 19, 2021. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Seri Ruam Thai leader Sereepisuth Temeeyaves on Monday filed a complaint with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau demanding a criminal investigation against Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow over his conviction on a drug-related charge in Australia.

The complaint followed the Constitutional Court's ruling early last month that Capt Thamanat, the newly appointed secretary-general of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), is qualified to hold his positions despite having served four years in an Australian prison in 1994.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth said he had submitted the Australian Court's ruling, Capt Thamanat's hand-written statement admitting the charge and documents involving his deportation back to Thailand as evidence.

He said the bureau should take legal action against Capt Thamanat for alleged possession of narcotics with an intent to distribute because the drug had been smuggled out of the country and the offense had also been committed in the country.

According to the Seri Ruam Thai leader, the probe could lead to a review of Capt Thamanat's eligibility to be an MP and other political positions.

He said the statute of limitations in this case is 30 years and police and the prosecution have two more years to wrap up the investigation and bring him to trial.

He also said he hoped the police investigation against Capt Thamanat will be free of political inference.