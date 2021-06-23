Demonstrations on Thursday, roads to avoid

The Democracy Monument is one of several locations where political rallies are planned in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Bangkok motorists are advised to avoid 11 city roads during planned rallies by at least three pro-democracy groups on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the June 24 1932 revolution that transformed Thailand from absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy.

The advice was given by the Metropolitan Police Bureau on Wednesday.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, a CPB deputy commissioner, said the 11 roads to avoid are Ratchadamnoen Nai, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Ratchadamnoen Nok, Tanao, Dinso, Nakhon Sawan, Luk Luang, Phitsanulok, Si Ayutthaya, Phra Ram 5 and Somdet Phra Pinkao bridge.



MPB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra said that protesters under the Ratsadorn Group planned three activities.



First, they would gather at the Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Avenue from 5am-7am for a candlelight vigil.



They would from 10am march along Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Phra Ram 6 and Thahan roads to parliament, to submit an open letter on constitutional amendment.



At 5pm they would rally at Pathumwan skywalk.



A second group of protesters, led by Nitithorn Lamlua, would rally at the Urupong intersection before marching to Government House. He did not mention the time.



The third group, Samakkhi Prachachon led by Jatuporn Prompan, leader of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, would at rally 4pm at Phan Fa intersection before moving to Government House.



Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said the police would concentrate on peace-keeping duties, as the city is currently under the emergency decree. No barricades or barriers would be set up, unless the demonstrators created disorder that could be harmful to life and property, he said.



Protest leaders who had been arrested and charged in connection with past rallies and later freed on bail would be under close watch to see if they violated the conditions set for their release.



The MPB commissioner warned that the rallies would be regarded as illegal from the beginning as none of the organisers had sought permission for a public gathering.



Pol Lt Gen Pakapong believed the rallies would be peaceful and would not be protracted.