Parliament meetings to go ahead, despite reports of senator infection

Parliament meetings on Wednesday and Thursday will not be cancelled. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Parliament president Chuan Leekpai insisted parliamentary meetings will carry on despite reports of a senator contracting Covid-19.

The next meetings on the charter amendment are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Despite the Covid-19 infection being reported, the meetings will carry on and measures will be intensified," Mr Chuan told media on Saturday.

The Secretariat of the Senate announced on Friday night that senator Gen Lertrit Vejsawan had contracted Covid-19 and revealed his timeline over the past seven days.

Mr Chuan said that according to the timeline, Gen Lertrit was not present for the whole meeting last Wednesday. Gen Lertrit turned up but went back home after developing a fever.

Nat Phasuk, secretary-general of the Senate, said Gen Lertrit had face-to-face interaction with two officials and other two senators. The four have been told to undergo Covid-19 tests and comply with Public Health Ministry quarantine measures.

Mr Nat said Gen Lertrit felt unwell last Tuesday.

His leave of absence request was made last Thursday after he learnt his wife had contracted the virus. He then went to a hospital for Covid-19 test. It is understood the result was confirmed on Friday.

Mr Nat said Gen Lertrit had received his first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine and that another shot is scheduled for July 9.

Dr Sukit Atthopakorn, an adviser to the House Speaker, said the Secretariat of the House of Representatives will follow up the matter to determine the at-risk group.

A big clean-up will be made at the conference hall including other places, together with beefing up safety measures.