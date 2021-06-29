Group continues campaign for Prayut's resignation

The Thai Mai Thon group stages a symbolic show in front of Government House on Tuesday, featuring three people dead from three causes - Covid-19, not being vaccinated and poverty. They are demanding Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's resignation. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Thai Mai Thon (Impatient Thais) group led by political activist Jatuporn Prompan on Tuesday continued its campaign calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign, and promised to rally again at Government House on Saturday.

The group's leaders turned up at Government House and submitted a letter to the prime minister, calling for his resignation. The letter was accepted by Sompas Nilphan, an adviser to the office of the permanent secretary of the PM's Office.



Thaikorn Polsuwan, a core member of the group, read out a statement outlining the people's sufferings. He said Gen Prayut had showed no sign of remorse at seeing the people in tears and dying.



They performed a mime in front of Government House featuring three people lying dead on the ground covered with white sheets, with signs implying they had died from three causes - Covid-19, not being vaccinated and poverty.



Mr Jatuporn said Gen Prayut did not understand the people's feelings, and the closure of workers' camps had resulted in Covid-19 being again spread throughout the country.



He said that on Wednesday Thai Mai Thon would gather at the Maha Jetsadabodin Royal Pavilion on Ratchadamnoen avenue, and then march to the city pilllar to pray for the Thai people to survive the "Prayut regime".



On Saturday, the group would at 4pm gather at Phan Fa Leelat bridge and at 6.30pm would march to Government House and rally there, demanding the prime minister's resignation.