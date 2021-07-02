New Ratsadon march to back dine-in diehards

The Ratsadon group marches from Democracy Monument to Government House on June 24, 2021 in a rally against the government. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Ratsadon group will stage a rally on Friday calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that will include a flea market to symbolise opposition to the government's ban on dining-in at eateries.

The group is urging its supporters on its Facebook to gather at 4pm near Government House to call for Gen Prayut's ouster over his failure to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the pandemic situation in other countries is improving, Thailand has seen a surge of infections, Ratsadon said, adding that vaccinations have been delayed and people affected by Covid-19 restrictions have been left to fend for themselves.

It said a flea market will also be held at the rally site. "Those who want to sell, come and sell. Those who want to oust this dictatorship regime, see you there," the Facebook post said.

The rally is likely to strike a chord with restaurant owners and operators of other eateries caught off guard by the government's sudden ban on dine-in services in Bangkok and five other provinces for at least 30 days.

The ban was published in the Royal Gazette at about midnight on Saturday and came into effect on Monday. It was condemned by restaurant owners and eatery operators who said they had little time to prepare.

This led some to launch an online campaign calling on businesses and the public to defy the ban using the hashtag #GooJaperdMuengJaThammai (We'll Open, What Are You Going Do About It?).

Campaign organisers said on Facebook the act of defiance will include restaurants and beer gardens being set up on roads, where protest speeches would be made.

Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, leader of the Ratsadon group, also posted on his Facebook urging vendors affected by the government's pandemic measures to join the flea market in support of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Thai Mai Thon protest group led by political activist Jatuporn Prompan said it will march on Government House on Saturday to demand that Gen Prayut quit.