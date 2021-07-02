Prayut leaves Govt House ahead of protest

Protesters brave rain in a rally to oust Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha near Government House on Friday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha left Government House on Friday afternoon ahead of a rally in the street outside his office calling for his resignation.

Gen Prayut was seen departing Government House at 3.50pm following a visit by EU ambassador to Thailand Pirkka Tapoila, who is completing his tenure in Thailand.

The prime minister was reportedly attending a chanting ceremony at Wat Sommanas Vihara before returning to his residence.

Government House was the target of the rally, which began a march from Uruphong intersection about 3pm. The demonstration includes setting up a flea market as a symbol of opposition to the ban on eating-in at restaurants.

Police said about 1,000 riot police had sealed all roads to Government House.

Demonstrators led by the Ratsadon group were continuing to approach Government House.