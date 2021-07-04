Section
Many still undecided over choice for Bangkok governor: Nida Poll
Thailand
Politics

published : 4 Jul 2021 at 10:39

writer: Online Reporters

Chadchart Sittipunt, a former transport minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, is leading in the popularity ratings of possible candidates for the post of Bangkok governor. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Many people are still undecided who they would vote for in the upcoming Bangkok governor election while Chadchart Sittipunt appears more favourable to Bangkok people than other potential candidates, according to the 4th survey on the subject by the National Insitute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted between June 30-July 2 on 1,315 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occuations in Bangkok to gauge their opinions on potential candidates in the gubernatorial election, of which date has yet to be fixed by the Election Commission.

Asked who would they vote for in the next Bangkok governor election, the answers varied:

- 27.98% were still undecided;
- 26.16% for Chadchart Sittipunt, a former transport minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra government;
- 14.60% for Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, a former police chief;
- 9.58% for Pol Gen Aswin Khwanmuang, the present Bangkok governor;
- 4.87% for a candidate from the Pheu Thai Party;
- 3.58% for a candidate from the Progressive Movement or the Move Forward Party;
- 3.04% for Rossana Tositrakul, a former senator;
- 1.60% for a candidate from the Democrat Party;
- 1.37% for Suchatchavee Suwansawas, rector of the King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang; and
- 1.29% for Sakolthi Pattayakul, the current deputy Bangkok governor.

The rest included those who would vote for candidates of other parties and those who would not go to the poll.

