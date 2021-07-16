Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
14 pro-democracy leaders indicted for rally last year
Thailand
Politics

14 pro-democracy leaders indicted for rally last year

published : 16 Jul 2021 at 09:16

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Prosecutors have indicted 14 pro-democracy protest leaders for their demonstration at the Victory Monument last year.

Prosecutors have charged Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Arnon Nampa, Juthathip Sirikhan, Thatthep Ruangprapaikitseree, Natthawut Somboonsap, Korakot Sangyenphan, Suwanna Tanlek, Thanayut Na Ayutthaya, Baramee Chairat, Thotsaporn Sinsomboon, Dechathorn Bamrungmuang, Thanee Sasom and Panumas Singprom for inciting the public, gathering to cause unrest and violating the Emergency Decree after they protested against the government at the monument.

Over 40 officers from Phahon Yothin station arrived to monitor the situation at the Office of the Attorney-General on Thursday.

Most leaders turned up to hear the charges except for Mr Parit who is in quarantine, Mr Panupong who reported in person to prosecutors in Rayong and Mr Natthawut, who is also quarantining himself after his family was infected with Covid-19.

Their lawyers prepared 35,000 baht to bail each of them out and a professor from Thammasat University and five Move Forward Party MPs, including Rangsiman Rome and Thanyawat Kamonwongwat, used their positions to guarantee them.

The Office of the Attorney-General's deputy spokesman Prayuth Phetkhun said five of the leaders did not meet prosecutors -- Mr Parit, Mr Natthawut, Mr Panupong, Mr Panumas and Mr Thatthep. The last two could not be reached.

Mr Parit and Mr Panupong will be charged with the others while the other three will be prosecuted separately.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

New curbs harm press freedom, says group

Six local media organisations on Thursday condemned the government's invocation of the 2005 Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation, which they said introduces measures that affect press freedom.

10:29
Thailand

14 pro-democracy leaders indicted for rally last year

Prosecutors have indicted 14 pro-democracy protest leaders for their demonstration at the Victory Monument last year.

09:16
Thailand

Kratom plants 'legal to grow' from Aug 24

Kratom, the plant formerly listed as a narcotic, should be legal to grow from Aug 24, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Thursday.

08:45