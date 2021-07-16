14 pro-democracy leaders indicted for rally last year

Prosecutors have indicted 14 pro-democracy protest leaders for their demonstration at the Victory Monument last year.

Prosecutors have charged Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Arnon Nampa, Juthathip Sirikhan, Thatthep Ruangprapaikitseree, Natthawut Somboonsap, Korakot Sangyenphan, Suwanna Tanlek, Thanayut Na Ayutthaya, Baramee Chairat, Thotsaporn Sinsomboon, Dechathorn Bamrungmuang, Thanee Sasom and Panumas Singprom for inciting the public, gathering to cause unrest and violating the Emergency Decree after they protested against the government at the monument.

Over 40 officers from Phahon Yothin station arrived to monitor the situation at the Office of the Attorney-General on Thursday.

Most leaders turned up to hear the charges except for Mr Parit who is in quarantine, Mr Panupong who reported in person to prosecutors in Rayong and Mr Natthawut, who is also quarantining himself after his family was infected with Covid-19.

Their lawyers prepared 35,000 baht to bail each of them out and a professor from Thammasat University and five Move Forward Party MPs, including Rangsiman Rome and Thanyawat Kamonwongwat, used their positions to guarantee them.

The Office of the Attorney-General's deputy spokesman Prayuth Phetkhun said five of the leaders did not meet prosecutors -- Mr Parit, Mr Natthawut, Mr Panupong, Mr Panumas and Mr Thatthep. The last two could not be reached.

Mr Parit and Mr Panupong will be charged with the others while the other three will be prosecuted separately.