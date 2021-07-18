Section
Police mobilise 2,000-plus officers
Thailand
Politics

Youth rally to address govt's mishandling of Covid

published : 18 Jul 2021 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

A driver flashes a symbol against the government on July 10, 2021. Protesters will rally again on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
A total of 2,250 police will on Sunday be mobilised to bring anti-government protesters who plan to march from Democracy Monument to Government House under control following a blanket announcement banning such gatherings published in the <i>Royal Gazette</i> late on Friday night.

The Covid-19 command centre has banned gatherings or activities that involve more than five people in Greater Bangkok ahead of the demonstrations announced by some groups on Saturday.

Apart from the capital, the provinces where the ban takes effect are Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

The ban, imposed by Gen Charlempol Srisawat, who is responsible for Covid-19 security-related issues, is part of a blanket announcement published in the Royal Gazette.

Applicable nationwide, any form of gathering or activities "that risk spreading the disease, aggravate people's troubles or are aimed at intentionally spreading the disease" are prohibited, it said.

Also in the dark-red zone, the hardest-hit area for Covid, people must refrain from holding meetings, parties or festivities, except traditional ceremonies that have already been organised and permitted.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), said the MPB will mobilise 15 police companies which have 2,250 officers to maintain peace and order at the rally and at key places where anti-government protesters will march.

On Saturday the Free Youth Group and its alliances posted information about the rally on its Facebook page, saying they will march from the Democracy Monument to Government House at 2pm to protest against the government's failure to solve the spread of Covid-19.

Pol Maj Gen Piya said the mobilisation of police is in line with the order issued by the Covid-19 command centre to prohibit social gatherings for the sake of controlling spread of the disease.

He said his police will set up barriers on a main road where the rally is supposed to pass from the Democracy Monument to Government House.

Pol Maj Gen Piya also talked about an incident where a few dozen protesters rallied outside the Ministry of Public Health on Friday evening to vent their anger about an insufficient supply of vaccines.

They clashed with police as they tried to enter the ministry compound.

He says police are identifying the protesters and will seek arrest warrants against them.

Thailand

Bed charge scams rile health chiefs

The Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) is examining a news report that has gone viral on social media that a private hospital asked a Covid-19 patient to donate 100,000 baht before being given a patient bed.

07:00
Thailand

Not enough

The public health minister insists the country needed at least 10 million doses a month after receiving a letter from AstraZeneca saying it has the capacity to supply Thailand with just three million.

06:00
Thailand

Govt on alert

Tougher lockdown measures, including closing down nearly all businesses in Greater Bangkok will be presented to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, sources said.

06:00