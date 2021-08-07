Protesters cracked down, forced to change places

Demonstrators react to tear gas during a clash with police at a protest against what they call the government's failure in handling the Covid-19 outbreak in Bangkok. (Reuters photo)

Anti-government protesters have been cracked down and blocked, forcing them to change their destinations at least three times.

Redem demonstrators arranged to meet at the Democracy Monument at 2pm on Saturday, with a plan to march to the Grand Palace.

Redem (Restart Democracy) is a form of gathering with no leaders but still has guards. Introduced by the Free Youth group in February, it may consist of many pro-democracy groups which share common goals at the time.

The group on Saturday had three demands — Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha must unconditionally resign as prime minister, the budgets for the palace and armed forces must be cut and allocated to Covid-19 efforts, and Thaliand must use only mRNA vaccines.

A few hundred people arrived at the Democracy Monument since noon. Police closed traffic in the area at 12.20pm and told them to disperse.

At 1pm, police started clearing the area. Rubber bullets were reportedly used and at least two were arrested.

The demonstrators were pushed back to Phan Fa Bridge. Some threw crackers and fired catapults at the police.

Free Youth posted on Facebook the destination was changed to the Government House. As containers walls were also set up there, the loudspeakers truck announced a change of destination again to the Victory Monument, with a planned march to the 11th Infantry Regiment, where Prime Minister Prayut resides.

As the demonstrators arrived at the Victory Monument and were heading for Vibhavadi Road, which leads to the regiment, police blocked traffic to the road using stacked containers and barbed wires, with mob police lining behind.

Police told them to go back to the Victory Monument.

As some of the protesters tried to remove the containers, several tear gas canisters were fired at them at Din Daeng intersection at 3.30pm.

Police said they would use rubber bullets if the protesters still tried to move forward.

At 5.30pm, police pushed them further back to the Victory Monumenr using water canons.