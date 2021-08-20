Chaturon to unveil new political party

Chaturon Chaisang will unveil his new political party after the disbanding of the Thai Raksa Chart Party ahead of the 2019 general election. (Bangkok Post photo)

Veteran politician Chaturon Chaisang will unveil his new political party, ending speculation about his career following the disbanding of the Thai Raksa Chart Party ahead of the 2019 general election.

The former deputy prime minister and ex-chief policy strategist of the now-defunct TRC wrote on his Facebook page that he is gearing up for the launch of a party.

He said the process of forming the party had been ongoing for some time and there had been significant progress.

Mr Chaturon said he and his co-workers feel that the time is ripe for them to move forward.

The country is in a deep crisis from the pandemic and sluggish economy while the charter amendment process is stagnant, he said.

"In this situation, we agree that a political party is a forum and tool for mobilising people sharing a similar ideology to help solve the country's problems.

"So we decided to move ahead with this party and make it ready for future political activity," he wrote, adding that the launch of the party would be a simple affair due to the pandemic.

It was first known that Mr Chaturon was in the process of forming a new party after he admitted last year that he was in talks with a wide range of people who shared his passion for serving the country through politics.

Mr Chaturon made his political debut in 1986 under the Democrat Party's banner in Chachoengsao before switching to the New Aspiration Party and Thai Rak Thai Party.

Following the 2006 coup, he was made acting Thai Rak Thai Party leader before the party was dissolved by the Constitutional Court in 2007.

He later joined the Pheu Thai Party and defected to the TRC ahead of the 2019 polls.

Following the May 2014 coup, Mr Chaturon defied summonses by the coup-makers and was charged with inciting unrest in violation of Section 116 of the Criminal Code over public remarks against the military putsch.

He was acquitted of all the charges in December last year.