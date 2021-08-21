MFA claims spending list 'not lavish'

Tanee: 'All projects are essential'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has defended its spending plans after they came under heavy fire from the Move Forward Party during this week's 2022 budget debate.

Opposition MPs zeroed in on the purchases of 12 new cars, a 9-million-baht tennis court improvement and wine storage units as being insensitive to people's plight during a time of economic hardship.

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, insisted that the spending plan was prudent and proper and took into consideration the economic fallout of Covid-19.

He said the proposed purchase schemes were all essential to the ministry's work overseas especially in providing protection and assistance to Thai people abroad.

Mr Tanee said that the proposed procurement of 12 new cars is to replace the current ones which have been in use for around 10 years and have very high maintenance costs. The purchase is in line with the procurement regulations and the cabinet's resolution, he noted.

As for the tennis court improvement project, the facility will be turned into a multi-use area for the Thai community. This will help save money on renting conference rooms, he said.

He said the purchases of wine storage units for the embassy in Manila and kitchenware for the embassy in Oslo are to replace old ones which have been used for more than 20 years and the prices differ from one country to another. The products are necessary for embassy receptions.

Meanwhile, the third day of the debate on the Budget Bill for the 2022 fiscal year started with the allocation of 1.87 billion baht to the Energy Ministry.

Natchanon Srikorkua, a Bhumjaithai MP for Songkhla, made observations about how the ministry designed their spending plan, saying it was almost impossible to slash the budget.

According to the MP, the budget scrutiny committee could propose a cut of 10 million baht because most of the schemes, either large or small, were tied-over funds and spending reductions would affect those plans.

Democrat MP for Trang Sathit Wongnongtoey proposed a further 7% cut in the budget for the Energy Ministry and called on the ministry to better address high fuel prices and introduce a fair electricity price structure.

Pheu Thai MP and chief opposition whip Sutin Klungsang said the opposition has yet to decide how to vote in the third reading. However, initially, the bloc intends to abstain, he noted.