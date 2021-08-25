Charter bill revision to cause delays

Potentially problematic content is to be removed from the charter amendment bill, possibly delaying its enactment, according to lawmakers.

The bill is being scrutinised by a parliamentary committee which decided on Tuesday to cut certain parts.

They include sections 85 and 92, sections reserved specifically for nullifying sections 94 and 105, as well as a mention in the provisional clause allowing the Election Commission (EC) to issue poll regulations if a relevant organic law cannot be enacted in time, said Nikorn Jamnong, a Chartthaipattana Party MP and secretary of the committee.

The sections in question address the roles and duties of the EC and the organising of elections. Section 85, for example, permits a change of deadline for the electoral body to certify results.

Mr Nikorn said the committee determined that the content slated for removal was superfluous as there are already relevant laws in place which could be invoked.

The committee was also concerned that if these elements were not dropped, they could be subjected to a constitutional interpretation of the EC's authority and roles. This could lead to an unnecessary call for a referendum to be held on EC-related issues.

The removal of the content would prevent such issues, although now may not be best time to do it at such a late stage of the scrutiny process, according to Mr Nikorn.

"But it's better to be thorough now than sorry later," he added.

Meanwhile, the Bhumjaithai Party, a coalition partner, said yesterday its members will abstain from voting on and debating the amendment bill. It insisted the proposed amendments were serving the interests of some political parties, not the people.

Bhumjaithai says it opposes the bill sponsored by fellow coalition partner the Democrat Party because it seeks the return of the two-ballot election system, criticised for working to the electoral advantage of large parties at the expense of small and medium parties.